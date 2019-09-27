|
Joan Alene "Joanie" Firestone Withrow, 56, of Ligonier, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. She was born March 19, 1963, to Thomas Firestone Sr. and the Rev. Judith Shaffer. She was the mother of two beloved sons, Jeremy Withrow (Lindsey) and Jacob Withrow (Victoria). Joanie was beloved by all who knew her. She loved the Lord and lived her life accordingly. She had an engaging smile and a great sense of humor. She made friends wherever she went. She was a Nanny and had many children in her care over the years. All children adored her, and her influence on their lives was immeasurable. Her two little grand-nephews were the delight of her life and they were adored by her and she by them. She loved all her family, with all her heart, especially her beloved sons, siblings, nieces and nephews as well. She leaves behind her father, Thomas Firestone Sr.; her mother, the Rev. Judy Shaffer; her stepfather, Thomas Shaffer; her sister, Joy Brady (Mike); her two brothers, Thomas Firestone Jr. (Janet) and Todd Firestone (Lisa); stepbrothers, Dean Shaffer (Linda) and David Shaffer; her nieces and nephews, Erin Clark (Chad), Elizabeth Brady, Dr. Emily Brady, Ellen Brady, Ensign Eileen Brady, Jessica Firestone and Thomas Firestone III; and her two grand-nephews, whom she adored, Cole Clark and Cash Clark. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Charles Keslar Jr. and Grace White Keslar and Russell Firestone and Muriel Sue Firestone. She was a member of the County Line Church of the Brethren and the Ladies Aid.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, and from 10 to 11 a.m. the hour of the memorial service, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., Melcroft, with Pastor Bill Yoder officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Love lasts forever. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019