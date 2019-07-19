Joan Beverly Reynolds, 83, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 28, 1935, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Rezak. She was a loving mother, devoted homemaker and lover of life. She shared her love with everyone she knew and bestowed that joy throughout her days. Joan graduated from Latrobe High School and pursued secretarial, cosmetology and retail vocations over her lifetime. She was most revered for her dedication to her family, friends and home. She was the beloved wife for 65 years of her husband, J. Byron Reynolds, of Latrobe. Joan is also survived by her son, Mark Reynolds and his wife, Janice, of Derry Township; daughter, Theresa Jara and her husband, Tom, of West Newton; daughter, Beverly Dean and her husband, Jerry, of Latrobe; sister, Dolores Shearer, of Latrobe; brother, Dennis Rezak, of Latrobe; brother, Michael Rezak, of Phoenix; and grandchildren, Jenny Willis, Jeremiah Reynolds, Christopher Reynolds, Nathan Jara, Sarah Jara and Patrick Dean.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Michael A. Milinovich officiating. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery.

The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, 866-232-8484. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 19, 2019