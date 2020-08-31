Joan D'Angelo, 86, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 28, 1934, a daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Gazdik. Joan had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith, which ultimately has been passed on to her family. Above all, she had a great love for her family; she was her grandchildren's number one fan and she never missed a graduation, sporting event or prom. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Albert D'Angelo, in 1991; and her three brothers. She is survived by her children, Vicki (Kerry) Kaminski, of Saline, Mich., Mark (Becky) D'Angelo, of Stahlstown, and Jamie D'Angelo, of Canonsburg; five grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Emilee Kaminski, Dominick and Danielle D'Angelo; and a sister, Kathy Lawson. Joan will be deeply missed by her loving family and her four granddogs. Joan's zest for life and adventure led her to zip-lining in Hawaii, hot air ballooning in California, and snowmobiling in the Rockies. She enjoyed casino trips, golfing and playing cards with her friends. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will occur at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Pilgrimage Hospice, 200 Cedar Ridge Drive, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.