Joan D'Angelo
1934 - 2020
Joan D'Angelo, 86, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 28, 1934, a daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Gazdik. Joan had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith, which ultimately has been passed on to her family. Above all, she had a great love for her family; she was her grandchildren's number one fan and she never missed a graduation, sporting event or prom. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Albert D'Angelo, in 1991; and her three brothers. She is survived by her children, Vicki (Kerry) Kaminski, of Saline, Mich., Mark (Becky) D'Angelo, of Stahlstown, and Jamie D'Angelo, of Canonsburg; five grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Emilee Kaminski, Dominick and Danielle D'Angelo; and a sister, Kathy Lawson. Joan will be deeply missed by her loving family and her four granddogs. Joan's zest for life and adventure led her to zip-lining in Hawaii, hot air ballooning in California, and snowmobiling in the Rockies. She enjoyed casino trips, golfing and playing cards with her friends. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will occur at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Pilgrimage Hospice, 200 Cedar Ridge Drive, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica
