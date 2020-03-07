Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map

Joan D. Petrocsko


1930 - 2020
Joan D. Petrocsko Obituary
Joan D. Petrocsko, 89, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home. She was born May 26, 1930, in Manhattan, New York City, a daughter of the late Robert and Molly Manning Scholz. Joan was a member of the former St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church. She enjoyed reading, canning, gardening and was known by her friends and family to make the best homemade pickles, and Haluski. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother along with being a lifelong collector of knickknacks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul, and her brother, Robert Scholz . She is survived by her beloved husband, Peter; three sons, David P., William P. (wife Cheryl), Edward W. Petrocsko and one daughter, Pamela Jayne Craven; three grandchildren, Amy L. Petrocsko, Robert E. and Kenneth P. Craven; step-granddaughter, Amanda Painter and her fiance, Tom Benevento, one great-grandchild, Aiden Caldarelli, and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Long Run Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
