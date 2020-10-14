1/1
Joan Davis
1938 - 2020
Joan (Anderson) Davis, 82, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at home. She was born July 4, 1938, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Herbert and Margaret (Rudolph) Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 55 years, Carl Dean Davis Sr.; her daughters, Dr. Wendy Dar and Lisa Howell; her brother and sister in-law, Gerald (Betty) Anderson; and a nephew, Dale Anderson. She was a member of Church of the Brethren, Greensburg, Koninia Karolers, Alwine Civic Center and the Indiana Humane Society. She enjoyed gardening, and had a love of animals, leaving behind her beloved dog, Cash. She is survived by her children, Carl D. (Stephanie) Davis Jr., of Greensburg, and Eric (Brenda) Davis, of Greensburg; sons-in-law, Ron Howell, of Export, and Barak Dar, of Minnesota; grandchildren, Maya, Candace, Kelli, Lisa, Talia, Brynne, Laural and Zackary; and a nephew, Alan Anderson, of Texas. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Stephen W. Parfitt officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Animal Friends Society, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697. For online condolences, please visitwww.snyderfuneralservices.com. The family would like to give a special thanks to A.J., Amy, Jan, Cindy, all additional care providers, Senior Helpers and Grane Hospice.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
