Joan E. Thompson
1945 - 2020-10-07
Joan E. Thompson, 75, of Hunker, died at home Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was born May 23, 1945, in Mt Pleasant, a daughter of the late James and Irene (Winterhalter) Fowler. She was a member of Holy Cross Church, of Youngwood. She trained dogs for Westmoreland County Obedience. She was a member of Green Cove Yacht Club, where she taught slalom water skiing. She was a member of Z&M Latrobe Hogs and her grandson's biggest hockey fan. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, William E. Thompson, a son, Todd W. Thompson and wife, Francine, of Hunker, a grandson, Cameron Thompson, a brother, James Fowler and companion, Billie Shope, of Mt. Pleasant, a number of brother and sisters in-laws, a number of nieces and nephews and her dogs, Orla and Alika. Friends will be received from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. There will be a blessing service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Melanie Glowacki for all her care.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
October 9, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to the family, I had alot of good times riding motorcycles with you and Red, alot over good boating trips at Yough and at Green Cove. I will always remember all the great times we shared and all the funny things that happen. God Rest Your Soul
Darlene Fowler
Family
