More Obituaries for Joan Wilhelm
Joan E. Wilhelm


1939 - 2020
Joan E. Wilhelm Obituary
Joan E. (LaVella) Wilhelm, 80, of Herminie (Limerick Hill), died peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 9, 1939, in Greensburg, and was a daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (Cividini) LaVella. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert C. Anderson and late husband, William (Frank) Wilhelm; twin sister, Janet Buncie and brother, Robert R. LaVella. Joanie was a graduate of Sewickley High School class of 1957. She had worked for the Nickels Funeral Home as a pre-need specialist back in the late 80's and 90's. She was a member of St. Edward Church in Herminie and was member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Herminie Homemakers and was a CYO advisor. She was also judge of elections for Sewickley Township. She enjoyed going to bingo, loved music and dancing and mostly spending time with her family. Joanie is survived by her son, Michael LaVella, of California; her daughter, Carol (Pete) Matlock, of Florida, and grandson, Maxx Matlock; sister, Antoinette (Sam) Smith and sister-in-law, Irene LaVella, both of Irwin; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom loved her dearly. Joanie was a very warm and caring lady and always had a hug and a kiss for everyone. She will be dearly missed by her friends, family and Herminie neighbors. The family would like to thank the staff at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Hempfield Manor for all their compassionate care. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services were private. Private interment followed in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date for family and friends to attend. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
