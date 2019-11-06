|
Joan Pashki Foshee, 88, of Atlanta, Ga., and Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Joan was born at home in West Newton on Jan. 2, 1931. She was born an adventurer: walking up the mountain to follow the smell of freshly baked flatbread at the home of a classmate; from age 5, walking to and from school four times a day with her best friends Marlene and Donnie; and walking across the bridge over the Youghiogheny River with her mother to care for her grandparents. Following high school, Joan's mode of travel changed dramatically; she packed her bags and headed east by train to Washington, D.C., where she was employed by the FBI. It was there that she met her husband, Maurice. Together, they moved across the country, to Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas, before settling in Atlanta. Widowed at 30, with three small children, Joan never slowed down: Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader; untold hours cheering her sons on at baseball, soccer and football games; and a 30-year career at the Internal Revenue Service, culminating in a position as the problem resolution officer, for which she was nationally recognized. Retirement did not mean slowing down for Joan; she traveled throughout the United States with her sister Lois, to Ireland with her daughter's family, and to Italy with her lifelong friend, Betty. Joan's home was a refuge for her children's friends: a place to stay for a night, or several months; a meal; an adult to listen. She was a loyal and life-long friend with childhood friends, co-workers and family, staying in touch with cards, letters, email and telephone. She was a model for her children and grandchildren: of independence, strength in the face of adversity, resilience and the value of family and friends. Joan was pre-deceased by her parents, Nicholas "Nick" and Margaret Makovich Pashki, and stepmother, Margaret Kretchun Pashki; her husband, Maurice L. Foshee; her youngest son, Brian L. Foshee; and her youngest granddaughter, Jessica L. Foshee. Joan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marcia L. Foshee-Duffy and Robert Duffy, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and her granddaughter, Kathleen L. Duffy, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark E. and Anna S. Foshee, and grandson, Alex Foshee, all of Dalton, Ga.; grandson and his wife, Nick and Kristen Foshee, and great-granddaughter, Emma, all of Canton, Ga.; her granddaughter, JoAnn E. Foshee, of Atlanta, Ga.; and her sisters, Lois Pashki Jackson, of Fernandina Beach, and Elaine Pashki Leonard and husband Jerry, of Springfield, Va., their three daughters, Laura, Mary and Lisa, and Laura's children, John and Lizzy.
Joan's memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30319. A reception will follow in Gable Parish Hall. Arrangements are by OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS.
Donations in Joan's memory may be made to St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30319; or to the Camp Mikell Episcopal Camp Scholarship Fund, Camp Mikell, 237 Mikell Court, Toccoa, GA 30577. Joan's three granddaughters spent many joyful summers at Camp Mikell.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 6, 2019