Joan G. Komarinski, 75, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born April 26, 1944, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Joseph E. and Fannie (Phill) Gondosh. She was a graduate of Hurst High School. Joan loved to cook and was well-known for her pierogies, and she and her husband were active with the Rolling Oldies Car Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph J. Gondosh. She is survived by her husband, John J. Komarinski; two sons, James M. and wife, Nancy, of Mt. Pleasant, and Jeffrey A. Komarinski and wife, Mindi, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Sierra, Austin and Jenna Komarinski; three stepsons, John, Mark and Rick Komarinski; sisters-in-law, June Gondosh, of Pleasant Unity, Marlene Zyvith and husband, Ed and Peggy Ann Hogget and husband, Jack, all of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a private visitation and funeral liturgy was held for immediate family at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. Interment followed in St. Mary Byzantine Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to . www.bachafh.com.