Joan Gongaware, 93, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home. She was born May 26, 1927, in North Irwin, a daughter of the late William and Laura (Peters) Lauffer. Joan was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl R. "Butch" Gongaware; brothers, Donald Lauffer and Steven Lauffer; and a granddaughter, Shana.. She is survived by her sons, Donald E. Gongaware and his wife, Jean, and James Gongaware and his wife, Victoria; daughters, Virginia O'Rourke and her husband, Michael, and Laura "Kathy" Morgan; sisters, Judith Bilesimo, Marion Ryan and Laura Dean (Rodney), five grandchildren, Kelly, Kirk, Jamie, Shane and Melissa; and five great-grandchildren, Shea, Nicholas, Katie, Carter and Isabelle. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Irwin Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Norwin Public Library. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com