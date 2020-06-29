Joan Gongaware
Joan Gongaware, 93, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home. She was born May 26, 1927, in North Irwin, a daughter of the late William and Laura (Peters) Lauffer. Joan was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl R. "Butch" Gongaware; brothers, Donald Lauffer and Steven Lauffer; and a granddaughter, Shana.. She is survived by her sons, Donald E. Gongaware and his wife, Jean, and James Gongaware and his wife, Victoria; daughters, Virginia O'Rourke and her husband, Michael, and Laura "Kathy" Morgan; sisters, Judith Bilesimo, Marion Ryan and Laura Dean (Rodney), five grandchildren, Kelly, Kirk, Jamie, Shane and Melissa; and five great-grandchildren, Shea, Nicholas, Katie, Carter and Isabelle. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Irwin Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Norwin Public Library. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 29, 2020.
