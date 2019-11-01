Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Parish
Joan H. Mikol


1935 - 2019
Joan H. Mikol Obituary
Joan H. (Giebel) Mikol, 84, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Joan was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Verona, the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Makary) Giebel. She played the organ for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Verona for years and also for the St. Joseph men's choir, where she met her husband, the late Albert W. Mikol. Joan worked for the Nabisco Co. before getting married to Albert Nov. 19, 1955. They raised six children whom she was very proud of. She ran the custom drapery division of the family business, East Suburban Interiors and was a successful interior decorator. Joan was an active and faithful member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and loved her book club friends very much. She was an accomplished pianist, raised Great Danes, listened with patience and love, gave great advice, helped everyone and made the best chicken noodle soup and nut rolls you ever had. To her children, above all else, she was the best mother ever. We love you mom, we know you are in Heaven and we miss you. She was the loving mother of Alan (Barbara) Mikol, Rick (Terri) Mikol, Joe (Jenny) Mikol, Mark (Elena) Mikol, Cindy (Ron) Chickini and Brian (Anne) Mikol; cherished grandmother of Heather, Jason (fiance Emily), Matthew, David, Jayme, Justin (Alyssa), Marlee, Sam, Grace, Hannah, Joe and Kate. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., (Monroeville/Plum Chapel), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in St. Bernadette Parish. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery.
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
