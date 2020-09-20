1/1
Joan I. Cook
1925 - 2020
Joan I. Cook, 95, of Delmont, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Sarah F. and Ernest Brady, and beloved wife of the late Norman A. Cook. Joan was a World War II British war bride from Norwich, England, who met and married her GI. Joan had one brother and five sisters. Joan devoted herself to all her family, strong in her faith, and member of Holiday Park United Methodist Church. She was the dear mother of Iris (James) Kent, of Grove City, the late Karen (Albert) Tomasino, of Jeannette, and Linda (James) Karcanes, of Columbus, N.C.; and dearest Nannie to five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held in the Chapel at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
