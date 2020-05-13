Joan I. (Roth) Corder, 80, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 2, 1939, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Harry and Ann (Dragovich) Roth. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a registered nurse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Leon Corder, and a sister, Carol Halus. Surviving are four children, Victor (Jan) Corder Jr., of North Huntingdon, Donna (Steve Colley) Antoniadis, of Tampa, Fla., Cindy (George Blissman) Corder, of North Huntingdon, and Richard (Justin Acord) Corder, of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Victor (Rachel) Corder III, of Monroeville, and Ashley Corder, of North Huntingdon; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Cece and Max; brothers and sister, Harry (Sue) Roth, James (Anita) Roth and Sally Roth; and several nieces and nephews. Services and interment were private. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Andrew's Avengers fund, Key Bank, 201 Ronda Court, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.