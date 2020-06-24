Joan Julia Vince, 80, of Greensburg, died Monday, June 22, 2020, in Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 18, 1939, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Antonio) Vince. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Westinghouse Electric, Waltz Mill. She was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dr. Stephen J. Orban. She is survived by her sister, Mary Z. Orban, of Greensburg; niece, Diana Orban and husband, Crist Slider, of Southwest Greensburg; grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Kristen Cook, Amber Cook Lee (Brian), Joshua Cook, Brianna Slider and Nicholas Slider; four great-grand-nieces and great-grand-nephews; extended family; and her best friend, Nancy Michael, of Greensburg. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, 1715 Poplar St., South Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church and be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, PO Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601.www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.