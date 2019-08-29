Home

James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Anne
Joan K. Beck Obituary
Joan K. Beck, 69, of Rostraver Township, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Born June 4, 1950, in North Charleroi, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Pauline J. (Haluch) Kopanic Sr. For 12 years, she fought a courageous battle with cancer, but she certainly won the battle of life! With her deep faith and God at her side, she fought with strength and grace! Joanie was a member of the Church of St. Anne and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She had been an employee of the BVA School District for 50 years as a payroll secretary and benefits analysis clerk. She loved to travel to many Gospel concerts and especially loved visiting Gatlinburg, Tenn., where she made many fond memories, thanks to the friends at the Gillette Motel and Alewine Pottery. The family would also like to acknowledge the staff of Abraham Productions, along with her many Christian friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Gary N. Beck Sr.; son, Gary N. Beck Jr., of Rostraver; daughter, Nancy Jo Beck, of Rostraver; sisters, Frances P. Kopanic and Geraldine L. (James) Stump, all of Rostraver; sisters-in-law, Patricia A. Kopanic and Bridget L. Kopanic, both of Rostraver; brother-in-law, Tim (Brenda) Beck, of Perryopolis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and two very special lifelong friends, Judy McLean, of Tennessee, and Nancy Hines, of Elizabeth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brohers, Robert J. Kopanic Sr. and Joseph P. Kopanic Jr.; and brother-in-law, Robert A. Beck.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 o 8 p.m. Friday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Anne, with the Rev. David J. Nazimek as celebrant. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
To honor Joanie's memory, the family is asking for each of us to do something special for someone else.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
