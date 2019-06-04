Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Joan K. Meisner


Joan K. Meisner
1928 - 12
Joan K. Meisner Obituary
Joan K. Meisner, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. Joan was born Dec. 9, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Tillie Kane Lemon. She was a member of Reunion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Pleasant, and was formerly employed by Mt. Pleasant School District as a member of the cafeteria staff at Rumbaugh Elementary School. Joan was a 1947 graduate of Ramsay High School. Surviving is her son, Jody Meisner and wife, Michelle, of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her mother, Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Meisner; and stepfather, Carl W. Lemon. The family would like to thank the staff of Westmoreland Manor for their care of Joan while a resident there.
At Joan's request, there will be no visitation. Service and interment will be private for the family. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
Please visit Joan's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 4 to June 5, 2019
