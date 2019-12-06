Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan K. Zimmerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan K. Zimmerman Obituary
Joan K. (Heider) Zimmerman, 89, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Cape Coral, Fla. She was born in Murrysville and lived there for 65 years until her retirement from Ferri's Foodland, where she worked for 25 years. She then relocated to Florida, where she has resided since 1995. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell Zimmerman, in 1968; her partner, Armand Parisella, in 2011; her son-in-law, Richard Jenkins, Nov. 23, 2019; and all 10 of her siblings. She is survived by her three daughters, JoAnne Jenkins, of Cape Coral, Fla., Sandra (Ronald) Perry, of Murrysville, and Susan (Walter) Shafer, of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, Walter (Rebecca) Shafer, Laurie Shafer (Craig High), Michael (Lacey) Perry and Jon (Alicia) Perry; and six grandchildren, Brooke and Ember Shafer, Christopher High and Aiden, Jackson and Addison Perry; her lifelong friend and sister-in-law, Shirley (Leon) Heider; and a large extended family. "Grammie" was a strong and loving woman who will certainly be missed by those who knew her.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Private burial service will be Monday morning at Twin Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Dan Lawrence officiating.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -