|
|
Joan K. (Heider) Zimmerman, 89, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Cape Coral, Fla. She was born in Murrysville and lived there for 65 years until her retirement from Ferri's Foodland, where she worked for 25 years. She then relocated to Florida, where she has resided since 1995. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell Zimmerman, in 1968; her partner, Armand Parisella, in 2011; her son-in-law, Richard Jenkins, Nov. 23, 2019; and all 10 of her siblings. She is survived by her three daughters, JoAnne Jenkins, of Cape Coral, Fla., Sandra (Ronald) Perry, of Murrysville, and Susan (Walter) Shafer, of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, Walter (Rebecca) Shafer, Laurie Shafer (Craig High), Michael (Lacey) Perry and Jon (Alicia) Perry; and six grandchildren, Brooke and Ember Shafer, Christopher High and Aiden, Jackson and Addison Perry; her lifelong friend and sister-in-law, Shirley (Leon) Heider; and a large extended family. "Grammie" was a strong and loving woman who will certainly be missed by those who knew her.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Private burial service will be Monday morning at Twin Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Dan Lawrence officiating.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2019