Joan Kathman, 89, of Delmont, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. She was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Ottawa, Ill., to the late Albert and Frances (Gober) Pleskovitch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Kathman; brother, Albert John Pleskovitch, and sister, Roberta Metcalf. Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen (Daniel) Begg, of Level Green; grandchildren, Julia (Mike Swaisgood) Begg and Steven (Kendall Daniel) Begg; sister, Rita Samlin, of Tucson, Ariz., and brother, Anthony Pleskovitch, of Ottawa, Ill.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BASH-NIED JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Online condolences can be given at www.bashniedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020