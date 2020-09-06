Joan Kistler

Joan (Painter, Bickerstaff) Kistler, 74, of Ligonier, formerly of Irwin, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 28, the first daughter of the late Harry E. and Hazel L. Painter, and was preceded in death by her husband, James Kistler. A loving mother, grandma, and sister, she will be greatly missed by her son, James (Teresa) Bickerstaff; her grandchildren, Samantha (Dalton) Swanson and Jacob (Megan) Bickerstaff; and two sisters, Jeanne MacDonald and Teri Tuscano; along with many nieces and nephews; and her dog, Otis. Joan was an active member at Heritage United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing with the church choir and was a past member of the Sweet Adelines. She loved her home in Ligonier and taking walks through town with Otis. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, followed by the funeral service beginning at noon. A private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Heritage UMC or Action for Animals.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store