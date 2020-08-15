1/1
Joan L. Bush
1933 - 2020
Joan L. (Geary) Bush, 87, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born March 14, 1933, in Millwood, she was a daughter of the late Hugh J. Geary Sr. and Lauretta Jane (Seger) Geary. Joan was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe. She had been the owner and operator of the former Bush's Best Bakery, Latrobe. Along with her love of cooking and baking, she enjoyed collecting cookbooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Bush Sr.; two sons, Ronald G. and Robert P. Bush Jr.; and one brother, Hugh J. Geary Jr. Joan is survived by one son, Thomas M. Bush and his wife, Vicki, of Derry; two daughters, Mary L. Cox and her husband, Bradley, of Latrobe, and Kathryn A. Henigin, and her husband James Jr., of Derry; a daughter-in-law, Donna Bush, of Derry; a sister-in-law, Faye Geary, of Ligonier; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Rose Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Private interment will be at Coles Cemetery, Derry. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rose Church
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
