Joan L. Fritz, 92, of Derry, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Loyalhanna Care Center. She was born March 21, 1928, in Derry, a daughter of the late Joseph W. and Mildred Pringle Leslie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell G. Fritz; and her three sisters, infant sister, Mabel Gene Leslie and Betty Fleck. Joan had been a member of Derry First United Methodist Church and had retired as a teacher's aide from the Derry Area School District. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cross stitch, needle point, cooking and baking. She is survived by her son, R. Scott Fritz (Valerie), of Spring, Pa.; two daughters, Betsy Fritz and Becky Burd (Todd), all of Derry; three grandchildren, Emily Burd, Paul and Allan Fritz; and one niece, Leslie Fleck Smith. A special thanks to the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center and hospice nurse Amber from Excela Hospice. All services and burial in Coles Cemetery were private for the family.