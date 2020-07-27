1/1
Joan L. McCrossen
1930 - 2020
Joan L. (Bahle) McCrossen, 89, of Irwin, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born Sept. 16, 1930, in Irwin, the daughter of the late Ralph A. and Wilma D. Bahle, of Irwin. She started working at Elliots in Jeannette before devoting her time to raising her family. She was one of the oldest members of the Irwin VFW Auxiliary, an AARP member, and loved square dancing and bowling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William McCrossen; and son, Ralph B. Stubbs. She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Thomas) Rae, of Irwin, and Mark (Lindsay) McCrossen, of North Huntingdon; and grandchildren, Amy and Spencer McCrossen and Nicholas Rae. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Everyone with gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home for a funeral service. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Irwin. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Stephanie , Tom and Nicholas,
My deepest sympathy to you and your family at this difficult time. You have my thoughts and prayers. Kathie
Kathleen Hoffman
Friend
