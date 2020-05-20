Joan L. (Naughton) Morgan, 83, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born July 17, 1936, in Brackenridge, to the late Albert and Stella (Misik) Naughton. She was a 1954 graduate of Har-Brack High School. Joan attended Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights and the former St. Mathias Church in Natrona. She worked as the head bookkeeper for the former Bouchat Buick and Highland Dodge for 25 years, and later worked for 12 years at Value City Department Store, all in Natrona Heights. Joan was a loving mother and grandmother and a great friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, swimming, taking beach trips and making people laugh. Joan is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (David) Smith, of Natrona Heights; her two wonderful grandchildren, Justin Moser and Morgan Smith; and by her nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her stepfather, Stephen Valasek; brother, Albert Jay Naughton; and by her aunts, uncles and grandparents. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Joan will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.