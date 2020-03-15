|
|
Joan L. Petras, 83, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020, at William Penn Care Center, where she resided for the past two years. She was born July 12, 1936, in New Kensington to the late Frank and Eleanor (McDonald) Lasher. She is survived by her two daughters, Laurel Ann (Randy) Bailey, M.D., of Enola, and Linda B. (Petras) Urban, of Penn Township; a son, Michael J. (Christine) Petras, of Slippery Rock; two sisters, Carol (Robert) Beale, of Lower Burrell, and Janet (Clayton) Wiley, of Arnold; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Petras; and sisters, Shirley Bargerstock and Linda Farneth. Joan previously worked as a human resource director for St. Margaret Seneca Place in Penn Hills. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Private services will be held Tuesday, followed by a burial at Greenwood Memorial. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at . Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.