Joan L. (Danser) Silvis, 71, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, after a battle with Multiple Sclerosis for many years, and a more recent battle with cancer. She was born March 2, 1948, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late William and Naomi (Ankney) Danser. Prior to retirement, she had been a waitress for 18 years at Kaufmann's Tic Toc Restaurant, from the day it opened until the day it closed. She was a member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Joan is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jacob H. Silvis III; her son, Jacob H. Silvis IV and wife, Jenifer, of Greensburg; daughter, Amy J. Silvis, at home, and Clelian Heights; two grandchildren, Lily Silvis and Jacob H. Silvis V; her sister, Cheryl Danser Boggs and husband, Charles, of Delmont, Jay Stets-Stephensky and wife, Melissa, of Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Harrold's Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clelian Heights, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff at Westmoreland Manor and Heartland Hospice. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019