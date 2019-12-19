|
|
Joan L. Stevenson, 86, of Greensburg, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Dec. 14, 1933, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late William and Virginia (Husband) Seifert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Stevenson, in 1999. Joan was a member of Gethesmane United Methodist Church, Jeannette; the North Hempfield Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, card club, church ladies social and enjoyed shopping and loved her cats. She is survived by her son, Richard W. and Betsy, of Greensburg; sister, Carol Lauffer and David, of Jeannette; sisters-in-law, Sue Stevenson and Emma Jean Stevenson; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ken and Judy Stevenson; a special friend, Robert Williams, of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Morris. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Animal Keepers Rescue, 485 McGinnis Road, Acme, PA 15610. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019