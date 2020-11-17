1/1
Joan M. Kuczler
1937 - 2020-11-15
Joan Marie (Horgos) Kuczler, 83, of Lowber, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She was born May 11, 1937, in Clairton, a daughter of the late Paul and Irene (Chovan) Horgos. Joan was a 1955 graduate of Clairton High School. Prior to retirement she was employed as a bank teller for more than 20 years with Irwin Bank. She recently resided in Filbern Manor in West Newton, enjoyed participating in activities at the senior citizens center, and doing puzzles with her friends and family. Also, she was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, in West Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steven; brothers, Paul, Raymond and Edward; and a sister, Helen. Surviving are a son, John Kuczler and his wife, Chris, of Lowber; a daughter, Susan Veychek and her husband, Michael, of Sewickley Township; five grandchildren, Casey, Evan, Lilly, Nicky and Maya; a brother, John Horgos and his wife, Ardonna, of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews. Joan was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family. Due to the COVID pandemic, services will be private. Burial will be in McKeesport-Versailles Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
