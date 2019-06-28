|
|
Joan Mary (Ecoff) Lonero, 82, of Trafford, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Joan was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late James and Marcella (Tracy) Ecoff.
A complete full obituary will be in tomorrow's edition. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Regis Church, with Father Thomas Dansak, as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery, Irwin.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 28, 2019