Joan (Leason) McGuire, 96, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born March 1, 1923, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John Leason and Sophie (Kozlecki) Leason. Joan was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She had previously worked as a practical nurse at Westmoreland Manor and had also worked at Tucker's Restaurant in Ligonier. She enjoyed reading, doing word search puzzles, gardening, and traveling to the Caribbean, Florida, and Ocean City, Md., with her son, David. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George A. McGuire Jr.; three brothers, Stanley, Joseph and John A. Leason; and four sisters, Angela Paicz, Marie Cohn, Stella Hricik, and Blanche Madden. Joan is survived by her son, David Sichula, of Latrobe; nieces, Kathy, Lori, Patricia, Priscilla, Joanna and Monica; and her nephew, Chris; she is also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health, their doctors, nurses and support staff, especially units 3 South and 2 East, whose doctors and nurses were kind, caring, and supportive. A very special thanks also to Lois Wozny of Excela Health Hospice and Palliative Care, and to Patricia and Ben Porchiran.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the Rosary at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Evangelist Church, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Private interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Latrobe.

