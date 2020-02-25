|
Joan Fretts Miller, 88, of Alverton, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, at her residence. Joan was born March 19, 1931, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Albert C. and Ruth Jane (Stoner) Fretts. She married Robert D. "Peep" Miller on July 7, 1956 and he preceded her in death Sept.17, 2015. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Pauline Fox, Dorothy Harbarger, Sarah Jane Stants, Edna Ruth McKnight, Janet Lee Beal, Ralph C. Fretts, Nancy L. Gelet, A.J. Fretts, and Phyllis A. Keffer; and her half-sister, Laverne Cox. Joan was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a graduate of East Huntingdon High School, Class of 1949, and years ago worked in the kitchen department at Volkswagen of America. Joan was a longtime and faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Scottdale and enjoyed collecting cardinals and angels, attending yard sales, playing board games with her family, and spending time with her granddaughter. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family, her two daughters, Sheree Lynn Shumar and husband, Richard, of Alverton, and Debra Lee Miller, of Scottdale; her granddaughter, Maria Lynn Pitonyak and husband, Erwin, of Mt. Pleasant; her sisters-in-law, Terri Fretts and Ruth Ann Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. At Joan's request, there will be no viewing, visitation, or service. Final resting place will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, next to her late husband. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal . Love Lasts Forever!