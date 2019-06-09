Joan (Zundel) Permuka, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Permuka was born Feb. 16, 1934, in Youngwood, the daughter of the late Ernest and Martha Kuhn Zundel. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Joan was a 1951 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. She had been employed as a clerk for the former Simons Store and Davidsons in Mt. Pleasant. Joan enjoyed playing cards, reading and taking care of her family. She enjoyed having fun and she loved to laugh. She is survived by her loving family: her devoted husband of more than 60 years, John J. Permuka Jr.; and by her children, Wanda Permuka, Louise (Frank) Ponko, Linda (Donald) Poorbaugh and Richard (Michelle) Permuka, all of Mt. Pleasant, and John (Donna) Permuka, of RuffsDale. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, D.J. (Kaitlin), Justine, Cody (Lexi) and Lauren Poorbaugh, Noah and Joshua Ponko and Ashleigh Permuka; by her stepgrandchildren, Brandon (Marissa) and Wade (Whitney) Williams; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Bristol Poorbaugh; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Michael, Baylee, Mayson, Merik and Brooklyn Williams. Joan is also survived by her brother, Ernest R. (Marietta) Zundel; sister-in-law, Alberta Mates; and brother-in-law, John Vrable. In addition to her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by her in-laws, John J. (Mary) Permuka Sr.; her brother, the Rev. Donald K. (Jean) Zundel; and in-laws, Michael and Frances Kern, Emerson Mates, Thomas and Ann Clawson and Rose Vrabel.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 822 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Brian Chaffee officiating. Private inurnment will be in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Sue, Sam, Brittany and Chaplain Steve, and the Rev. Brian Chaffee for their care and compassion during Joan's illness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 822 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, in memory of Joan (Zundel) Permuka. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.