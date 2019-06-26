Joan (Cunningham) Richards, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mrs. Richards was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Charles and Florence Hough Cunningham. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of God. Joan was a 1952 graduate of the former Ramsay High School and a 1955 graduate of the former Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing. She began her nursing career at the VA Hospital in Baltimore, Md. There she met the love of her life and eventually moved back to Mt. Pleasant and enjoyed a 30-year career as night nursing supervisor at Frick Hospital until her retirement. Joan is survived by her loving family: her husband of 59 years, John H. Richards; her children, Joan L. Malotka (Kent), of Kissimmee, Fla., John David Richards, of Orlando, Fla., Jill M. Kresky (Chris), of Knoxville, Tenn., and Jane L. Richards, of Mt. Pleasant; and her beloved grandchildren, Brandon Baum (Morgan), Kendra Malotka, Elmer Baum, Morgan Richards and Michael Baum. She is also survived by her brother, Charles D. Cunningham Jr. (Karen), of Kissimmee, Fla.; her niece, Courtney (Ryan); and great-niece and -nephew, Marissa and Jacob.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will immediately follow at 8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with her pastor, the Rev. Robert A. Huber, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to New Haven Assisted Living, 100 Freedom Way, Greensburg, PA 15601, the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, or the , in memory of Joan Richards. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.