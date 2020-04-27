|
Joan S. Hunter, 91, of Greensburg, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Redstone Highlands Personal Care Home. She was born Oct. 3, 1928, in Greensburg and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Marjorie B. Sass. She graduated from Greensburg High School in 1946 and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and retired from Southwest Bank in Greensburg. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Hunter, in 1986. Surviving are her sons, Don A. Hunter (JoEllen), of Jeannette, and Charles R. Hunter, of Memphis, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Jennifer, Katherine, Lindsay, Alex and Chuckie. Services will be held privately. Interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME of Greensburg is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.