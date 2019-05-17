Joan (Rothrauff) Saversky, 67, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Joe (Kelly) Saversky, of Wexford, Dan (Rhonda) Saversky, of Ligonier, and Keith (Ali) Saversky, of Jersey City; loving grandmother of Chris, Mikayla, Anthony, Cedar, Elliott, Cyprus, Theo, and Sequoia; cherished sister of Lee (Margie) Rothrauff, Carol (Jim) Robinson, and Rosemarie (Van) Catley. She was predeceased by sisters, Patricia (the late Richard) Clougherty, and Sarah (the late John) Hartman; also survived by countless loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Joan was a nurse at Forbes Regional Hospital since its inception in 1978, and was extremely passionate about her profession. She treated each of her patients with kindness, dignity, and patience, and provided the utmost care to every one of them. Joan was a devout Catholic and devoted member of St. Agnes Church in North Huntingdon. Above all else, Joan loved to spend time with her grandchildren as their sweet NeeNee.

Friends welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Agnes Church. Joan will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary