Joan Kostley Todaro, 87, passed away Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2019, at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro, N.C., surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Michael B. and Victoria Treskovich Kostley and was married for 54 years to the late Col. Michael J. Todaro. Joan was a faithful member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Goldsboro, N.C. She and her husband served many years as coordinators of the St. Mary Respect Life Ministry. She also took great pride and joy in washing and ironing the church linen. Joan loved her family with all her heart and will be dearly missed. Joan graduated from Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing in Latrobe in 1952. As the wife of an Air Force dentist, Joan lived in many locations, where she worked as an operating room nurse, supervisor and instructor in various hospitals. Joan and Michael were avid ballroom dancers as well as square dancers. They were smooth on their feet and a joy to watch. Joan was a talented seamstress and made many of their coordinating dance outfits. Their love for each other was evident to all who watched them glide across the dance floor. Joan is survived by her sons, Mike Todaro (Nancy), of Goldsboro, N.C., Tom Todaro (Doreen), of Raleigh, N.C., and Greg Todaro (James), of San Francisco, Calif.; her daughters, Vicki Todaro, of Goldsboro, and Judy Casey (Daniel), of Pine Level, N.C.; brother, Leonard Kostley, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Maytinee Fromm (Zach), Maria Russell (Daniel), Joseph DiCesare, Samantha Casey, Adam Casey, Edward Sievers, Tabbatha Patterson, Nina Albright, Barbara Adams, Chad Ricks and Ryan Ricks; and great-grandchildren, Paisley, Conrad, Ethan, Evan, Eliza Grace, Cody, Brody, Chloe, Corbin, Austin, Ashlin, Rayna, Makenna and Saylor.
The family will gather at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, for a recitation of the rosary at St. Mary Catholic Parish followed by a time of visitation until 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Joan's memory to St. Mary Catholic Parish, 1603 Edgerton St., Goldsboro, NC 27530; or the Wayne Pregnancy Center, 3501 E. Ash St., Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 11, 2019