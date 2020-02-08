|
Joann A. (Potoka) Lytle, 82, of Tarrs, died unexpectedly, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mrs. Lytle was born March 6, 1937, in Tarrs, the daughter of the late Stephen and Emma Vesely Potoka. She was a member of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church. Joann was a member of the East Huntingdon Township Ladies Auxiliary for 45 years and had held various offices for the organization. She loved to cook and entertain her family and friends, and especially enjoyed dinners with her nephew, Chuck Potoka. Joann also looked forward to her weekly board game day with her nephew, Tom, and nieces, Louann and Roxanne. However, Joann lived to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandsons, who were the light in her world. Joann is survived by her loving family; her daughter, Tracy (Jeffrey) Nicklow, of Scottdale; her precious grandchildren, Cory (Holly) Nicklow and Ashley (Josh) Ohler; and by her beloved great-grandchildren, Damien Ohler and Kashton Ohler. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her husband, William Lytle, in March, 2017; her son, Terry W. Lytle, in February, 2017; and by her brothers and sisters, Vincent, Charles Sr., Donald, Stephen Jr. and Richard Sr. Potoka, Charlotte Forsythe, Eleanor Kelly, Geraldine Layman, Nancy Potoka, Betty Semarge and Delores Sanner. Family and friends will be received from 2 until 8 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Joann's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Interment will be in the Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Waas and his staff and the UPMC Cancer Center in Norwin for the exceptional care and love given to Joann and William Lytle over the last 10 years. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.