Joann Arlotti, 94, of Penn Township, formerly of Trafford, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Golden Heights Personal Care Home, Penn Township. Joann was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Force, Italy, and was the daughter of the late Agostno and Anna (Trisciani) Acciaroli. Joann and her late husband, Adolph Arlotti Sr., were the owners of the former Arlotti's Bar in Trafford. In addition to her husband, Joann was preceded in death by her son, Franky Arlotti, and her grandson, Adam Arlotti. She is survived by her children, Annette Raines (Donald), of Guffey, Colo., Adolph Arlotti Jr., of Irwin, and Anthony Arlotti (Joanne), of Harrison City; and her grandchildren, Alex, Dylan and Justin. Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 1 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m., the time of a memorial service, at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., Trafford, 412-372-3111. Burial will be private. www.dobrinickfhinc.com