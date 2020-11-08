JoAnn Dailey, 63, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Born to the late Cecila Ann Smush and Joseph Edward Yennerall, JoAnn blessed the world Feb. 18, 1957. She was loved dearly by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Stape; and sister, Roseann Mays. Honoring JoAnn's wishes, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.