Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bruno Catholic Church
Greensburg, PA
Joann E. Andrews


1932 - 2019
Joann E. Andrews Obituary
Joann E. Andrews, 87, of Greensburg, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home. The devoted mother and grandmother was born June 16, 1932, in Leechburg, a daughter of the late Cosmo and Elva (DeLuca) D'Andrea. She was a member of St. Bruno Catholic Church in South Greensburg and the Rosary Altar Society of the church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Andrews in 2003. She is survived by two sons, Daniel C. Andrews, of Mars, and John M. Andrews and his wife, Kristin, of Loveland, Ohio; a daughter, Elaine M. Trentin and her husband, David, of Greensburg; her four grandchildren who she adored and was proud of their many accomplishments in life, Joel and Rebecca Trentin and Kaitlyn and Teddy Andrews; a sister, Julie Castelnuovo and her husband, Larry, of Mars; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Bruno Catholic Church, Greensburg. Private entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. The Rosary Altar Society will pray the rosary at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 22 to July 23, 2019
