Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Gaudino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn E. Gaudino


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn E. Gaudino Obituary
JoAnn E. Gaudino, 78, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was born July 12, 1941, in Latrobe and was a daughter of the late George and Eva (Rady) Gubanich. She was a member of St. Agnes Parish. JoAnn worked as a team member at the Norwin Towne Square McDonald's and as a housecleaner for many years. JoAnn enjoyed bowling, golfing and cooking for her family. In her most recent years, JoAnn cherished her time with her husband winning at the casino, babysitting her grand-pets and spoiling her great-grandchildren and great-niece. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Peter Gaudino; son, Rick Gaudino and his wife, Margie; daughters, Michele Evans and her husband, Mark, and Patti Andrison and her husband, Geoff; brothers, George (Connie) Gubanich and Edward (Carol) Gubanich; four grandchildren, Katie and Tony Gaudino and Jennifer and Patrick Evans; and two great-grandchildren, Vincent and Jordyn.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will follow at noon.
Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now