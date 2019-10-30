|
JoAnn E. Gaudino, 78, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was born July 12, 1941, in Latrobe and was a daughter of the late George and Eva (Rady) Gubanich. She was a member of St. Agnes Parish. JoAnn worked as a team member at the Norwin Towne Square McDonald's and as a housecleaner for many years. JoAnn enjoyed bowling, golfing and cooking for her family. In her most recent years, JoAnn cherished her time with her husband winning at the casino, babysitting her grand-pets and spoiling her great-grandchildren and great-niece. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Peter Gaudino; son, Rick Gaudino and his wife, Margie; daughters, Michele Evans and her husband, Mark, and Patti Andrison and her husband, Geoff; brothers, George (Connie) Gubanich and Edward (Carol) Gubanich; four grandchildren, Katie and Tony Gaudino and Jennifer and Patrick Evans; and two great-grandchildren, Vincent and Jordyn.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will follow at noon.
Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019