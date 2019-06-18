JoAnn Elizabeth "Babe" Grande, 86, of Southwest Greensburg, formerly of Trafford, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family Saturday, June 15, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital. She was born Nov. 28, 1932, in Trafford, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Dragisic Kromer. JoAnn was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and beloved Baba to great-grandson, Luka. She had an affinity for cooking and baking, and her memory will live on in the recipes that she has passed down to her daughters and granddaughters. JoAnn's kitchen will be remembered for its many meals; but especially for her pasta sauce, stuffed shells, Italian cookies, stuffed cabbage, homemade coconut cream pies and sticky buns. JoAnn loved going to breakfast, listening to Croatian music on Sunday, and was an enthusiastic lover of Jeopardy. She was quick to offer you lemonade or coffee when visiting, and always had birdseed available for the birds and squirrels she fed. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Francis J. Grande; son, James S. Grande; four brothers, Joseph, Thomas, Frank and Johnny Kromer; and four sisters, Ann Vickers, Mary Schweikarth, Rosie Smith and Elsie Bentley. She is remembered with love by two daughters, Anita M. Svetkovich (Joseph), of Greensburg, and Christine M. Carter (Edward), of Cochranton; four grandchildren, Cara Svetkovich (Steven), of Bethel Park, Lydia Svetkovich and partner, Nathan Emeigh, of Greensburg, Nicholas Grande (Sarah), of Pittsburgh, and Andrea Grande, of Texas; two great-grandchildren, Luka and Dario; two great-step-grandchildren, Joshua and Chelsea; sister-in-law, Gloria (Edward) Drost of Trafford; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of JoAnn from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Regis Catholic Church, Trafford, with Father David Nazimek, celebrating. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor JoAnn's compassion for animals, donations can be made to her daughter Christine's rescue: Angel Beagle and Hound Rescue Inc., via PayPal at [email protected], PO Box 184, Sheakleyville, PA 16151. JoAnn's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg.