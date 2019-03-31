|
JoAnn Gruber, 57, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at home. She was born Nov. 10, 1961, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Sylvester and Patricia Rizzo Banaszak. JoAnn graduated from Hempfield High School. She was a representative for Cutco. She enjoyed sitting around her fire outside of her home, and decorating her yard and home with fall and Christmas blow-ups. Close friends referred to her as "momma." She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert; one brother, James Banaszak and his wife, Cheryl; and nephew, Michael Banaszak and his girlfriend, Shyanne Wigield.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 31, 2019