Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Gruber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Gruber


1961 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JoAnn Gruber Obituary
JoAnn Gruber, 57, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at home. She was born Nov. 10, 1961, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Sylvester and Patricia Rizzo Banaszak. JoAnn graduated from Hempfield High School. She was a representative for Cutco. She enjoyed sitting around her fire outside of her home, and decorating her yard and home with fall and Christmas blow-ups. Close friends referred to her as "momma." She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert; one brother, James Banaszak and his wife, Cheryl; and nephew, Michael Banaszak and his girlfriend, Shyanne Wigield.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now