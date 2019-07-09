Home

Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
Joann M. Lauffer


1940 - 2019
Joann M. Lauffer Obituary
Joann M. Lauffer, 78, of Derry Township, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in her home. She was born Sept. 18, 1940, in McKeesport, to the late Leonard and Mary (Price) Gaffron. Joann is survived by her loving daughters, Cheryl Hayden (Leonard Steeves), of Derry Township, and Cindy Reidell (late Mark), of Avonmore; four granddaughters, Desirae McCleary (Jason), Christine Hayden and Sarah and Savannah Reidell; three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Leonard and Nevaeh; a sister, Norma; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several siblings.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Thank you to the Heartland Hospice team, especially Joann's aide, Lisa, for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Epilepsy Assoc. of Western and Central PA by visiting www.EAWCP.org. or to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
