Joann Fisher Reisweber, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in the morning. She was born May 24, 1929, as June Jo Ann Fisher, to Samuel Charles and Pauline Fisher. Known for many years as "Nan," she graduated from Jeannette High School in 1946. She then briefly attended Seton Hill College in Greensburg, before graduating from Miss Conley's Business School in Pittsburgh in 1950. While in Pennsylvania, she was employed by Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh from 1950-1951, and Elliott Co. in Jeannette from 1951-1956. While at Elliott Co., she met and married Robert C. Reisweber in 1956. The family, including son, Kurt R. Reisweber, moved to Williamsburg, Va., in 1972. After holding a couple of short-term jobs, she went to work for Colonial Williamsburg Foundation in 1973, where she distinguished herself in the pre-computer world by typing the financial statements. She concluded her career at CWF by working as the secretary in the Archaeology Department, retiring in 1994. She then worked part time for Williamsburg Baptist Church until 1998. She was predeceased by husband, Robert Reisweber, in 2007; and is survived by son, Kurt R. Reisweber.

Interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, where she will be laid to rest alongside her dear Bob. Arrangements for services are pending.

