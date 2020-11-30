Joanne A. (Bottomley) Hadbavny, 90, of Claridge, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was born May 23, 1930, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Oliver and Gladys (Glatfelter) Bottomley, and was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Bottomley. Joanne was a retired nurse for Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was a graduate of Braddock High School and the Braddock General Hospital, School of Nursing. She was a member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Irwin. She is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years, William A. Hadbavny; her children, Deborah Lynn (John) Burkett, of Dubois, Douglas William Hadbavny, of Harrisburg, and Diane (Marshall) Hawk, of Claridge; her grandchildren, Dawn (Rob) Burns and J.C. Burkett; her great-grandchildren, Kylie and Kaden Burns; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Sarah Lee-Faulkner officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.