Joanne L. Hrosik Jennings, 81, of West Homestead, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Homestead, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Yurkon) Hrosik. Prior to her retirement, Joanne was employed in the food service department for Duquesne University. She was a former member of the West Homestead Volunteer Fire Deptartment Ladies Auxiliary, was a former Democratic chairwoman and served as a poll worker for years for the West Homestead Board of Elections. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Michael V. Jennings; and her son, Jeffrey M. Jennings. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon D. McCallister and her husband, Timothy, of North Huntingdon. Joanne was the cherished grandmother to Taylor (Anthony) Tyke, Morgan, Rebecca, and Riley McCallister, who were her everything. Also surviving are brothers, Bernard Hrosik (Helene), of West Mifflin, and Donald Hrosik (Patricia), of Latrobe; and many loving nieces and nephews. Joanne will also be greatly missed by her loving extended family, Edward and Gail Carr and their children, Candice and Michael. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall. Parting prayers will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese Catholic Church, Munhall. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh. OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com or www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.