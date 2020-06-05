Joanne L. Lewis
1933 - 2020
Joanne Laura (McCreary) Lewis, 86, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home. She was born July 25, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Leroy and Mary King McCreary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Egloff; a son, Richard Egloff; and a grandson, Richie Egloff. Joanne was a member of Community Bible Church and the AmVets of Export. She was a beautician who had a love for dogs and also spent time working at a kennel. Joanne is survived by her husband, Alfred H. Lewis; a daughter, Kathy Egloff; six grandchildren, Diana Amsler, Joe Amsler, Vince (Nikki Brooke) Crowe, Joseph Egloff, Chuck (Kellie) Crowe and Ricky (Brooke Suman) Crowe; and six great-grandchildren, Trisha, Nicole, Laura, James, Kameryn and Joe Joe. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor David King officiating. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or to www.stjude.org in Joanne's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.
