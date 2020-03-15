|
Joanne M. Shaffer, 86, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in RNC, Hempfield Township. She was born Oct. 13, 1933, in Greensburg, daughter of the late George and Madeline Baughman Miller. Joanne was a retired registered nurse and a member of the Harrold Zion Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2016 by her husband, Raymond E. Shaffer. She is survived by her children, Debra (Dennis) Barnett and Mark (Marianne Elkin) Shaffer; grandchildren, Drew (Aimee) Barnett, Derk Barnett, Denae Barnett, Bryan (Marci) Shaffer, Dane (Kayla) Shaffer, Travis Elkin and Jenna Elkin; three great-grandchildren, Braden Barnett, Alaina Shaffer and Madelyn Shaffer; sister, Georgia Ferguson, of Naples, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 10 till 11 a.m. Monday at Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, 271 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, with a funeral service to follow, with Pastor John Smaligo officiating. Private interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harrold Zion Lutheran Church. To send condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.