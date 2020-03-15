Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201

Joanne M. Shaffer


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne M. Shaffer Obituary
Joanne M. Shaffer, 86, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in RNC, Hempfield Township. She was born Oct. 13, 1933, in Greensburg, daughter of the late George and Madeline Baughman Miller. Joanne was a retired registered nurse and a member of the Harrold Zion Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2016 by her husband, Raymond E. Shaffer. She is survived by her children, Debra (Dennis) Barnett and Mark (Marianne Elkin) Shaffer; grandchildren, Drew (Aimee) Barnett, Derk Barnett, Denae Barnett, Bryan (Marci) Shaffer, Dane (Kayla) Shaffer, Travis Elkin and Jenna Elkin; three great-grandchildren, Braden Barnett, Alaina Shaffer and Madelyn Shaffer; sister, Georgia Ferguson, of Naples, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 10 till 11 a.m. Monday at Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, 271 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, with a funeral service to follow, with Pastor John Smaligo officiating. Private interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harrold Zion Lutheran Church. To send condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now