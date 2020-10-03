1/1
JoAnne Marian Getto
1934 - 2020-09-30
JoAnne Marian Getto, 86, of Austin Texas, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born April 10, 1934, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Alfred and Cecilia Leonard Marian. JoAnne was a graduate of Jeannette, High School, and a member for over 40 years of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. She owned and operated Getto's Gifts on Clay Avenue in Jeannette for 16 years. Prior to that, JoAnne donated much of her time volunteering at the former Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. In addition to her parents, JoAnne was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Michael Getto Sr., DDS; a sister, Patsy Lizza; and a nephew, Chuck Lizza. She is survived by her by two sons, Michael Getto Jr. and wife Janet, and Christopher Getto and wife Emily; her grandchildren, Christine Kauffman and husband Michael, Michelle Getto, Maria Getto, Michael Getto, and Natalie Getto; and a nephew, Al Lizza. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral with Monsignor Raymond Riffle as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Hempfield Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss. Saw the video of Wedding dance with her and Christine. Precious moment.
Becky & John Lingenfelter
